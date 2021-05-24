Egypt edge African champions Senegal

A fourth-minute own goal by Senegal’s Saliou Ciss was enough to give Egypt a 1-nil win in the first leg of their World Cup play-off.

Ciss was incredibly unlucky when a shot from Mohamed Salah was pushed on to the bar by Edouard Mendy before striking the defender and going into the net.

The game featured Liverpool’s two-star strikers Salah and Sadio Mane, but neither of them had stellar games.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: BBC]