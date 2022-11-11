Ecuador pushes on despite off-field issues

[Source: The Independent]

Ecuador Football is aiming to secure a knockout stage spot despite a rocky start to its FIFA World Cup preparations.

The side tried their hardest in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.

That earned them a spot in a competitive pool alongside hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.

Ecuador faces Qatar at 4am on the 21st of November.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.