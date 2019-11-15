Eastern out of Police IDC

The Eastern football side is out of the KONTIKI Finance Police Inter District Championship.

This is after their 1-0 loss to Western One this morning in the first game of day two.

Yesterday, the Eastern team lost 1-4 to Police Special Response Unit.

Eastern had the services of Rewa rep Gabriel Matanisiga while Western One featured players like Abbu Zahid of Ba and Pranil Naidu.

The Police IDC continues at Nasova ground in Nasese, Suva.