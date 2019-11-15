Earning top spot will not be easy says Suva FA president

The Suva Football side knows to earn the top spot of the Vodafone Premier League they must first defeat Rewa.

The two are set to play on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Suva Football Association President Ritesh Pratap says the aim heading into the match against the Delta Tigers is to maintain the top spot.

“At the moment Rewa is leading the points table and we are second. So we are set at winning that game and go on first on the pool table.”

Rewa currently sits at the top of the VPL standing with twelve points, having played five games and losing to one.

Suva host Rewa 3pm and you can watch the Suva/Rewa match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

The Men in Black will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm.

In another VPL match on Saturday, Labasa host Nadi at Subrail Park at 2pm.

On Sunday, Lautoka meet Navua at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm