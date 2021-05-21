Dunn remains focused

Being away from the field does not dampen the spirit of young talented footballer Thomas Dunn.

The 18-year-old Navua youngster, like a number of other players, is confined to his home due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but, he is imploring ways to stay on top of his game.

He says individual training is a challenge but he is adapting.

“It’s quite hard due to the pandemic but all is good. I just have to focus and stay fit because we don’t know when things will get back to normal.”

Dunn says nothing has changed for him.

“No nothing has changed, the goals are still there, and focus is still there. Just hoping things get back to normal so that we can achieve the team goal for 2021.”

Dunn and other Navua players have been receiving grocery hampers from the association and the wider community to sustain them and their families for the time being.