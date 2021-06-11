Home

Football

Dumfries scores late winner as Netherlands beat Ukraine

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 14, 2021 9:07 am
Denzel Dumfries. [SOurce: INDEPENDENT]

Denzel Dumfries headed a dramatic late winner to earn the Netherlands a 3-2 victory over Ukraine today.

It looked like it was going as planned for Netherlands with goals from Georginio Wijnaldum in the 52nd minute and Wout Weghorst’s instinctive finish doubled the lead.

But Ukraine pulled one back through Andriy Yarmolenko’s and, four minutes later, Roman Yaremchuk headed the equalizer to silence the Dutch fans.

Article continues after advertisement

Dumfries’ saved the day for his side with the 85th-minute header to earn Netherlands the win on their return to the major tournament stage after a seven-year absence.

[Source: BBC]

