Dumfries scores late winner as Netherlands beat Ukraine

Denzel Dumfries headed a dramatic late winner to earn the Netherlands a 3-2 victory over Ukraine today.

It looked like it was going as planned for Netherlands with goals from Georginio Wijnaldum in the 52nd minute and Wout Weghorst’s instinctive finish doubled the lead.

But Ukraine pulled one back through Andriy Yarmolenko’s and, four minutes later, Roman Yaremchuk headed the equalizer to silence the Dutch fans.

Dumfries’ saved the day for his side with the 85th-minute header to earn Netherlands the win on their return to the major tournament stage after a seven-year absence.

[Source: BBC]