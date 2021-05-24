Home

Suva too strong for Nadroga

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 24, 2022 2:00 pm

Suva women’s outclassed a spirited Nadroga outfit 4-0 in their Digicel Super League clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The game was tight from the start with both sides having various chances to score but tight defense, intercepts and overside calls denied them.

It was only until the halftime mark that the first match points was registered after some nice touches by Suva and Jijilia Dugucanavanua slotted the opener.

Minutes later Suva was on the board again through Maca Ralagi and Dugucanavanua bagging a double.

Nadroga had majority of possession in the second half, however they couldn’t equalize thanks to some good saves by Suva goalkeeper Akisi Cabealawa.

The Whites after some bruising attack found the back of the net for the fourth time through the boots of Veniana Ranadi.

Fatigue was clearly seen on the faces of the hosts and the were no substitutes to run in for replacements.

This as Nadroga only had one substitute player seated on the bench.

