Drudru,Rakula,Radrigai,Navoce yet to be cleared

Four football players whose transfers to Suva are still pending will know their fate in 24 hours.

Lautoka duo Malakai Rakula and Dave Radrigai along with Ba pair Samuela Drudru and Samuela Navoce have still not been cleared to play for the capital city side.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirms nothing was settled after the hearing yesterday.

Yusuf says Suva has requested for more time to submit other documents.

Suva applied for the four players’ transfers last month.

The other player Suva’s after is former Natabua High School student, 18-year-old central defender Navoce.

Meanwhile, round one of the 2022 Digicel Premier League will be held on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri playing Nadi at 3pm at Prince Charles Park and Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at the same time.

Three games will be held at the ANZ Stadium starting with Nasinu and Labasa at 12pm, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm while Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm.

This triple-header match will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US$30 for overseas viewers.



