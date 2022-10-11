Drudru dedicates win to fans and critics

Samuela Drudru after scoring for Suva

33-year-old Samuela Drudru has been an influential part of the Suva football team since joining in January this year.

The Tavua lad scored Suva’s second goal in their 4-0 win over Navua in the final of the Courts Inter-District Championship yesterday.

The former Lautoka, Nadi and Ba player says teamwork was the key to their victory.

“I want to thank the boys, hats off to them. We came, we knew Navua was going to be a good team and we didn’t underestimate them because they gave a good game to Ba. I want to thank the fans for coming out in numbers, after a long time, I’m seeing this kind of fans coming and supporting the boys so yeah thanks to the fans and our critics, this win is for them.”

Drudru and Suva will now turn their focus on the upcoming Pacific Cup.

The dates for the tournament is yet to be confirmed.