Football

Drudru and Sharma to miss Navua clash

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 2, 2021 12:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

Ba football will be without the services of Samuela Drudru and Aakash Sharma in Sunday’s Digicel Premier League match against Navua.

Drudru and Sharma copped two yellow cards in two different matches and have been suspended for one game.

Ba FA President, Rynal Kumar, says their absence shouldn’t be a problem for the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“Drudru is an important player but we have strength and depth and we are confident that whoever takes his place will do well. At the moment, it is not clear who will take his place but we have a powerful bench who will give their 100 percent.”

The Men in Black hosts Navua at Churchill Park at 3pm.

Other matches on Sunday sees Nadi facing Labasa at 1pm, Suva battles Lautoka at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and Rewa takes on Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Tomorrow, Labasa meets Navua at the ANZ Stadium at 7pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Navua, Labasa/Nadi and Suva/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.

 

