Fiji FA mourns loss of coach and player

The Dreketi women’s football team will be playing at the Vodafone Inter-District Championship without their coach and one of their players later this month.

This is after the Fiji Football Association received the news today that Dreketi women’s coach Karalaini Matare and player Sainaz Begum lost their lives following a motor vehicle accident in the Northern Division along the Labasa/Nabouwalu Highway near Nabavatu yesterday.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel, board members, and the entire football fraternity is mourning the loss of the two footballers.

Dreketi women’s coach Karalaini Matare and player Sainaz Begum lost their lives following a motor vehicle accident [Source: Fiji Football]

Patel says they have lost a passionate player who had football at heart and took up coaching after retiring and Begum was just 16 years old and an upcoming player.

He says Begum had been playing for Dreketi women team with distinction, she was a prospect that undoubtedly would have had a bright future in the game.

Patel adds that no words can fully express their grief and dismay, and they can only pass on all their thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Matare and Begum.

The two victims were walking along the road when a man in his 30s from Namaka, Nadi allegedly lost control of the truck he was driving as he failed to negotiate a bend.

As a result, the truck tumbled causing the logs to fall from the truck whereby it hit the two victims who were by the side of the road.

The two were rushed to the Dreketi Health Center where they were sadly pronounced dead on arrival.