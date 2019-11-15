Dreketi to go all out in their first Futsal IDC

The Dreketi Futsal side is not intimidated by district reps featuring in other teams for the Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship.

This is according to coach Khamendra Naidu as the side prepares for their debut match against Lami on Friday.

Naidu says they have been preparing for the IDC since the beginning of the year and is confident their home grown players will make them proud.

“I know we don’t have district reps or high ranked players in the team but yes we have young and fit players who can show their futsal skills in Suva.”

Dreketi is the only representative team from the North.

The side will face Lami tomorrow at 2pm at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Their second match will be against Lautoka on Saturday at 11.15am before playing the defending champions Suva at 3pm.