Dreketi Futsal proud to represent North

The Dreketi Futsal side is proud to be the only team from the North to compete in the 2019 Futsal Inter-District Championship.

The Northerners will make their debut in the competition this Friday and are pooled with defending champions Suva, Lautoka and Lami.

Coach Khamendra Naidu says they have been preparing for the tournament since the beginning of the year and are ready to battle the local futsal giants.

“North is well known for talent. So we’ve got talent, we’ve got discipline and we are now working on fitness. We are handicapped as we don’t have proper facilities but that does not mean we are not coming prepared’’

Naidu adds they are ready to tackle whatever hurdles come their way.

The Vodafone 2019 Futsal IDC will commence from Friday until Sunday at the FMF gymnasium in Suva.