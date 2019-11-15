Dreketi faces challenges ahead of IDC

Preparation towards the Courts Inter-District Championship does not come easy for the Dreketi senior football team.

With several of their players living as far away as Labasa, getting the players to train together in a single location is almost impossible for the Northerners.

However, this does not dampen the spirit of the team as they explore other options to get the full squad training.

“We have decided that the team will come together over the weekend and we will bring those players from Labasa so that they can gel in well with the team.”

Singh says the team has been training for the last two weeks and are well on track in achieving the goals they’ve set.

“The goal for this year’s competition is specially to go over our pool games, we want to take one pool game at a time and our plan for the IDC is to take Dreketi to the semi-finals and even to the final, we want to end it at the final.”

Dreketi will face Seaqaqa in their first pool match on Tuesday at 1pm at Buckhurst Park.

Meanwhile in the premier division, Suva faces Nasinu at 12.30pm, Labasa takes on Navua at 2.30pm, Ba meets Nadi at 6.30pm and Rewa battles Lautoka at 7pm.

The commentaries for the Suva/Nasinu, Ba/Nadi and Rewa/Lautoka matches will be aired live on Mirchi FM.