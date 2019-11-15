Dreketi books semifinal spot

Dreketi has booked a spot in the Courts Inter District Senior League semifinals after defeating Rakiraki 3-2 at Uprising Sports Centre.

It was the goal from Dreketis Netani Suluka in the last quarter that gave the northerners victory.

The Rakiraki dominated first-half coming in tight in defense and attack.

A corner kick from Rakiraki’s Ganeshwar Raju gave way for Aseili Cobuta dodge past two Dreketi defender and goalie Samoni Nabogi inside the box to score their first goal.

Rakiraki led Dreketi 1-nil at half time.

It did not stop their as Rakiraki ran riot in secondhalf with Ronald Dutt scoring a goal 10 minutes into the game to give them a 2-nil lead.

The assist from Dreketi’s Netani Suluka gave Mohammed Jashmir an opportunity to drift through the Rakiraki defenders and place the ball in the net, putting Dreketi back into the game.

Dreketi’s Shanil Kumar scored the equalizer just minutes to tie the score at two all.

Rakiraki needed a draw while Dreketi needed a win for a place in semis, both teams knew this as they worked hard to earn maximum points.

It was Suluka that saved Dreketi with 20 minutes left on the clock to score the winning goal.

Team Manager Mukesh Kumar says the win was an important one for the side.