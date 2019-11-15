Football
Dreketi and Seaqaqa play to a nil-all draw
October 6, 2020 1:26 pm
It was a tough battle between Northerners Dreketi and Seaqaqa during their first pool match of the Courts Inter-District Championship Senior Division.
The match which ended in a nil-all draw at the Uprising Sports Centre saw both sides play with desperation under the scorching sun as they sought for a winning start.
Dreketi controlled possession in the first half but could not quite get the finishing.
Seaqaqa came off strongly in the second half and was awarded a penalty after the opposing team was penalised for foul play on replacement Savenaca Matanisiga.
An opportunity wasted as the goal was not awarded after a Seaqaqa player stood ahead of teammate and penalty kicker Timoci Dovi.
A frustrated Seaqaqa coach Mohammed Imran says the players are to be blamed for the loss.