Dreketi and Seaqaqa play to a nil-all draw

It was a tough battle between Northerners Dreketi and Seaqaqa during their first pool match of the Courts Inter-District Championship Senior Division.

The match which ended in a nil-all draw at the Uprising Sports Centre saw both sides play with desperation under the scorching sun as they sought for a winning start.

Dreketi controlled possession in the first half but could not quite get the finishing.

Article continues after advertisement

Seaqaqa came off strongly in the second half and was awarded a penalty after the opposing team was penalised for foul play on replacement Savenaca Matanisiga.

An opportunity wasted as the goal was not awarded after a Seaqaqa player stood ahead of teammate and penalty kicker Timoci Dovi.

A frustrated Seaqaqa coach Mohammed Imran says the players are to be blamed for the loss.