Dream comes true for 17-year-old Navua striker

Navua’s 17-year-old striker, Thomas Dunn says training alongside Roy Krishna is a dream come true for him.

Dunn is part of the 30 member Fiji Football squad that have assembled at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Speaking to FBC Sports, a shy Dunn says he is really enjoying himself during training and at the same time learning alot from the likes of Roy Krishna.

“Very happy as Roy Krishna is part of the team as well, can learn from him.”

The Vashist Muni College student says being in the Fiji squad has made his family proud.

However Dunn says until he puts on the white jersey and represent Fiji then only it will be mission accomplished for him.

But he says it’s a long journey for him.

“My defending and passing sometimes I hold the ball too much so coach has told me to release the ball same time.”

The nippy striker says he will learn as much as he can during training’s which he can implement when he plays for Navua.

Dunn and 17-year-old Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Junior are the youngest players in the squad.

Meanwhile, Dunn will also be in action for Navua when they take on Nadi this Sunday in their VPL clash at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.

Looking at other VPL games this week, Flow Valves Suva host Labasa at 3pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

In another match on Sunday will see Nasinu take on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm.

In the lone match on Saturday, Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.