Football

Draw in bottom of the table clash

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

July 3, 2022 1:50 pm

Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu both walked away with a point each after a nil-all draw in their Digicel Premier League match today.

Both sides now have eight points on the ladder, leveling with Navua who sits at 8th place and a game at hand.

Veteran goalkeeper Alivereti Baleloa was busy throughout the match as Tailevu Naitasiri constantly applied pressure at goal.

His counterpart at the other end of the field, young Jason Rokovucake was well on his feet, making a number of crucial saves and denying Nasinu from registering a point.

Nigel Khan’s men had a lot of good chances but their finishing wasn’t quite on the money today.

Khan says the results would’ve been more positive if their finishing was on point.

For Nasinu it’s about improving in each match.

