Draw between Nadi and Nadroga

The two teams will share a point each from this match.

All in One Builders Nadi and Cambridge Farms/Nabitu Farmers Nadroga settled for a nil-all draw in the second match of the Punjas Battle of the Giants.

Nadi dominated possession and had a lot of chances but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Jetsetters face Rams Cleaning Services/Destiny Bar Bistro Suva in its second match tomorrow at 3pm while Nadroga takes on Labasa at 11am.

Both teams will be looking to register their first win.