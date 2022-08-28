Draw ends Nadroga and Suva's BOG campaign

Cambridge Farms Ltd / Nabitu Farmers Nadroga and Rams Cleaning Services/Destiny Bar & Bistro Suva ended their Punjas Battle of the Giants 2022 campaign with a one-all draw this afternoon.

Suva was possessive throughout the match, destroying Nadroga’s chances.

The thrilling do-or-die match leaned towards the Suva tent when Marlon Tahioa opened the scoresheet in the second half.

Minutes later, Nadroga equalized with a goal from Sekove Finau.

Nadroga had several chances to score, but Suva was too tough as they maintained possession throughout the second spell.

Nadroga’s draw automatically qualifies Labasa and Nadi for a spot in the semi-final.

The third team to qualify is Ba.