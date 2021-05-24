DPL triple-header on Sunday

Football fans will be treated to some exciting action as the Digicel Premier League kicks off this weekend.

A triple-header will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

It starts at 12pm with Nasinu facing Labasa while Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva takes on defending champions, Lautoka at 4.30pm.

Prince Charles Park will host the Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri match also on Sunday at 3pm.

At the same time, Navua hosts Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre.

You can watch the triple-header on FBC’s Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

This will cost $15 for local viewers, while overseas will cost US$30.