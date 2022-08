[File Photo]

Three Digicel Premier League matches will be at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

This has been confirmed today by the Fiji Football Association.

The DPL triple header will start at 12pm between Nasinu and Nadroga, followed by the Tailevu Naitasiri and Lautoka at 2pm.

The main match between Suva and Nadi will start at 4pm.

Labasa and Ba will kick off round 16 of the DPL on Saturday at 1.30pm.