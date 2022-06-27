DPL triple-header at Ratu Cakobau Park

[File Photo]

There will be a Digicel Premier League triple-header on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Fiji Football Association has released the round 11 fixtures with three games confirmed at the same venue.

Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nasinu at 11.30am, followed by Suva and Ba at 1.30pm, and then Rewa battles Labasa at 3.30pm.

Also on Sunday, Navua takes on Lautoka at Uprising Sports Centre.

Nadroga and Navua will play two games this week, starting on Thursday with their round 10 match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 7pm.

Nadroga will then play Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.