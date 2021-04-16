DPL to resume a week before Fiji FACT

Round seven of the Digicel Premier League has been postponed to the weekend of 8th and 9th May.

The Fiji football association has confirmed that all football competitions has been postponed for the next 14 days.

This is in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this afternoon on the protocols in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf confirms all competitions including the Digicel Premier League, Senior League, Women’s Super and Senior League have all been deferred.

Development programs have also been placed on hold.

“Fiji FA is now thinking of resuming of playing the 7th round, the last round of the first leg of DPL matches on the weekend of 8th and 9th which is just a week prior to the Digicel Fiji FACT.”

He says the safety of players, officials and the entire football family remains a priority and everyone should comply with the protocols in place.

Yusuf confirms the national men’s and women’s squad members have been told to return to their respective homes this afternoon.