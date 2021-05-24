DPL returns to the north

The Digicel Premier League will make its return to Labasa this weekend, and the onus is now the home team to put on a good show.

Labasa started its DPL campaign on a disappointing note after losing to Nasinu last week.

Hoping to make amends, Labasa Coach Ravnil Pratap says finishing continues to be an issue for the team.

“We lack finishing, if we had scored we could have killed the tempo of the game. But whenever we got the opportunity we were not able to score. Later in the game, they were able to score and we were not able to score.”

Labasa will host Rewa at 1 pm at Subrail Park on Saturday.

There will be a triple header at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday with Nadi and Nadroga at 12 midday, followed by Lautoka and Navua at 2 pm, and then Ba will take on Suva at 4 pm.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC Pop Up pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.