Football

DPL matches postponed

Venina Rakautoga
November 27, 2021 11:04 am
Subrail Park, Labasa

The Digicel Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend at Subrail Park have been called off.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal.

Due to the adverse weather currently experienced in the north, Pal says the ground is not in playing condition.



Fiji FA will make an announcement later in the week to determine the venues for the two matches.

Meanwhile, the Lautoka team that had arrived in Labasa will return to Viti Levu tonight.

Labasa was due to play Lautoka today at 1pm and Navua tomorrow.

