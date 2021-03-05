DPL doubleheader on Sunday

There will be a doubleheader on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in the Digicel Premier League.

The Ba vs Nadi match which was scheduled to be played on Saturday has been moved to Sunday.

The two teams will now battle at 2pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Lautoka vs Rewa match which was scheduled for 3pm Sunday has been shifted an hour back and will kick off at 4pm.

The date, time and venue for the other matches remain the same.

Navua hosts Labasa at the Uprising Sports Centre while Nadroga battles Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Both matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Ba-Nadi and Lautoka-Rewa matches on Mirchi FM.