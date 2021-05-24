Football
DPL double-header a possibility
October 15, 2021 4:15 pm
There is a possibility of a double-header match of the Digicel Premier League at the ANZ Stadium next weekend.
As Navua still seeks a venue to host Nadroga, Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they are considering moving the match to ANZ Stadium.
Competitions manager, Amitesh Pal, says they have given Navua Football Club a time frame to confirm a venue for round seven.
Meanwhile, next Sunday, Suva will host Ba at the ANZ Stadium and Rewa will travel down to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.
All games will kick-off at 3pm.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Nadroga
|TBC
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|13
|REWA
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|3
|+5
|11
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|NADI
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|9
|BA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|SUVA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|-1
|7
|NAVUA
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|NADROGA
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|2
