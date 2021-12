DPL champions finish on a high

The Digicel Premier League champions Lautoka edged Labasa 2-1 in their last game of the season.

The visitors started strongly scoring the first goal through Ilaisa Nayasi.

However, the Babasiga Lions were later reduced to 10 men as Taniela Waqa received a direct red card.

The Blues later found their rhythm and got the equalizer through national rep Afraz Ali.

A few minutes later Lautoka captain Zibraaz Sahib scored the winner as they ended the season on a high.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 14 9 3 2 22 11 +11 30 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 BA 13 6 3 4 22 11 +11 21 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 14 4 7 3 9 12 -3 19 NADI 13 3 6 4 13 21 -8 15 NAVUA 14 2 3 9 10 21 -11 9 NADROGA 14 1 6 7 10 22 -12 9