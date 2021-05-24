Double to Salah, Liverpool remains unbeaten

Liverpool remains unbeaten in the Champions League group stages so far.

The Reds made it three wins from three defeating Spanish champions Atletico Madrid 3-2 in a thriller.

Mohammed Salah continues his goal-scoring form with a goal in the 8th minute to put Liverpool in the lead.

Nabu Keita’s brilliant volley five minutes after double their lead.

Antoine Griezmann’s double before the breather locked the scores at 2-all at halftime.

But Liverpool’s record goal-scorer in the Champions League, Salah had the last say with a 78th minute penalty.