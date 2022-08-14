Double from Savu helps the Men in Black

Two goals from Luke Savu ensured Ba a 4-2 victory over Tailevu-Naitasiri during their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park today.

Savu scored the opening goal for the Men in Black in the 6th minute before getting his second in the 18th minute.

Ba was on fire, getting their third goal from Etonia Dogalau before the half-hour mark.

With two minutes remaining for halftime, the visitors hit back through Ryan Chandra to trail 3-1.

In the second spell, the Sky Blue Boys got off to a perfect start as Jone Naraba closed the gap.

But Ba had the last say following a penalty which was struck beautifully by Savenaca Nakalevu.