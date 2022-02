Double for Nasau, Labasa tops pool A

Fijian international, Cema Nasau continued her goal-scoring spree at the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship.

This as the Labasa midfielder netted two goals in the side’s 4-1 win over Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The win means Labasa finishes on top of group A.

Labasa will feature in the first semi-final at Lawaqa Park tomorrow.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LABASA 2 2 0 0 10 3 +7 6 SUVA 2 1 0 1 7 6 +1 3 Nadroga 2 0 0 2 4 12 -8 0 GROUP B BA 1 1 0 0 5 0 +5 3 REWA 2 1 0 1 10 5 +5 3 T/Naitasiri 1 0 0 1 0 11 -10 0

Sofi Diyolowai also scored two goals while Suva’s only goal came from Veniana Ranadi.

The final will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday at 12pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Pop on Walesi.