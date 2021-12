Double for Mbappe in PSG win

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris St-Germain continued their dominance of Ligue 1 with victory over Monaco.

PSG now has 45 points on the table following the 2-nil win.

Mbappe swept home the first goal via a penalty in the 12th minute.

The Frenchman then whipped home his 100th Ligue 1 goal for PSG, finishing ruthlessly after Lionel Messi had led a counter-attack before slipping him in.