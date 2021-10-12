Double for Foden

Manchester City star and England international Phil Foden scored twice as they produced a devastating first-half display to beat Brighton 4-1 and move up to second in the Premier League.

The side scored three goals in the opening half-hour as Brighton, who could have gone above City with a win, simply could not cope with the away side’s sweeping attacks.

Other City goals were scored by Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez and Alexis Mac Allister netted Brighton’s only goal.

Foden’s double means he has four goals this season.

Looking at other Premier League results this morning, Chelsea thrashed Norwich 7-0, Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle, Watford 5-2 Everton, Leeds 1-1 Wolves, Southampton 2-2 Burnley