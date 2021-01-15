Door is open for other districts players: Sharma

Nadroga Head Coach Ramesh Sharma says the door is open for any players from other districts to join them for the 2021 season.

Making their return to the premier division this year, the Stallions will be out to stamp their mark against top football teams in the country.

Sharma says though they have good players already in the current squad, they are also welcoming other interested talents before the transfer window closes.

“We are not having plans to recruit some big names but any player who is interested to join Nadroga in the premier division we welcome them with open arms plus we have our boys who were with us in the 2020 season.”

Nadroga will feature in its first Vodafone Premier League match against Nadi on February 7th at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.