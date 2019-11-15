Door is always open for Krishna: Serristlev

The door is still open for Fiji football star Roy Krishna to join the national squad anytime in the future.

Krishna is expected to make a decision on his future this week, but has reportedly signed with his former club ATK.

Agent and wife, Naziah Ali-Krishna says playing for Fiji has always been Krishna’s primary goal.

Article continues after advertisement

“Roy’s primary goal is to play for Fiji, that’s in his heart. He always expressed his interest to play, and if he is made available he will definitely play but it is usually something that Fiji Football will have to arrange with the club.”

Fiji Football Head Coach Flemming Serristlev says they will welcome Krishna into the national side.

“He will always be able to join but we can only demand him, we can only demand his club to come with the squad when it is within the FIFA window.”

According to Naziah, Krishna’s former club Wellington Phoenix had shown interest too, but they have not pursued their offer any further.