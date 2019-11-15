Don’t rule Nadi out says Yusuf

Nadi is still in the running for the 2020 Vodafone Premier League title.

A draw between Suva and Rewa on Sunday would put the Jetsetters in the hunt for the title given if Nadi beats Labasa this week.

Nadi has 21 points while Suva leads with 25 and Rewa on 23.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says people can expect the best in the last two rounds.

“Nadi is in the midst also supposedly Rewa and Suva draw, Nadi has a chance to go to the top two. Labasa Nadi match will be interesting as well, including the Navua Lautoka clash.”

Nadi will host Labasa at Prince Charles Park at 3pm on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Suva faces Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm. Nasinu will also play Ba at the same venue at 1pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

The lone match on Saturday will be between Navua and Lautoka at 2 pm at Churchill Park.