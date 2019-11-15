Don’t count Ba out: Nairube

There’s always a chance for Ba.

This is according to experienced goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube ahead of the Courts IDC tournament next week.

Nairube says the side has analyzed their matches during the league and worked on areas that need to be improved.

“I’m 100% sure that the team will go out and give their hearts out and we know we can do well in this IDC as we have been preparing well for the tournament.”

Nairube says Ba will also be a team that others target and this is a challenge they are always up for.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper says he has also fully recovered from his knee injury and is hoping to get picked for the tournament.

The Men In Black play their first match against Nadi next Tuesday at 4.30pm, their second match is against Navua on Wednesday at 1pm and their final pool match is against Labasa on Thursday at 7pm.