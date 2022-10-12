Dominant start for USA U17

[Photo Credit: FIFA Women's World Cup/ Twitter]

The Unites States of America showed their formidable form in their 8-0 thrashing of India in their first FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup.

USA toyed around India for a 5-0 lead at the break with four of the goal scored just halfway into the first spell.

They pumped in three more in the second half to secure the dominant win.

In other results, Germany defeated Nigeria 2-1, Brazil beat Morocco 1-0 and New Zealand lost to Chile 1-3.