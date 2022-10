The Seaqaqa football team kicked off its Courts IDC campaign in style beating Nasinu 2-0 in the first Premier Division match of day 2 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

It was Rusiate Doidoi who scored both the goals for the northerners to earn them the maximum points.

Nasinu, after their 5-nil win against Rakiraki yesterday could not continue that momentum in the hot weather.

In the Senior Division, Bua was held by Savusavu 1-all.