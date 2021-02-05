Dogolau to join Ba

One of the Fijian football players who was in the Manukau United setup in New Zealand will soon join Ba.

Etonia Dogolau left New Zealand today and will soon reunite with his family.

The youngster will first go through 14 days of quarantine before teaming up with his new side.

Article continues after advertisement

Dogolau has received his International Transfer Certificate clearance and will be joining the Men In Black this season.

Last year Dogolau, Kishan Sami, Malakai Rakula, Mohammed Alam, Poasa Bainivalu, Mohammed Nabeel and 18-year-old Rahul Naresh were part of the Manukau United football family.

Ba will take on Labasa in round one of the Vodafone Premier League on the 27th of this month.

However, before Labasa play Ba, they’ll first battle Suva in the Champion vs Champion series next week.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva next Friday and Sunday.

The live commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.