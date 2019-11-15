It will be a do or die situation for Nasinu football heading into the last three rounds of the Vodafone Premier League.

Currently, on second last in the standings and a point away from last-placed Navua, the side knows winning their last three matches will be crucial.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says consistency will be vital now more than ever as they battle to stay in the premier division.

“We need to gain more points in these three games. We need to win so that we can be consistent also we need to, as you can see in the points table, Navua is just one point behind us.”

Vonolagi adds the team knows how critical the last three laps will be and the players are mentally prepared to take on the challenge.

The fight begins on Sunday when Nasinu takes on Suva at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Navua hosts Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

On Saturday, Lautoka faces Labasa at Subrail Park at 1.30pm and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

At 3pm also Ba will host Nadi at Fiji Football Academy ground.