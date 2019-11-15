It will be a do or die situation for Koromakawa Navua when they take on Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa in their last Punjas Battle of the Giants pool match today.

A win against Rewa will give them a solid chance to qualify for the semifinals next week.

Following their impressive 3-nil win over Hyperchem Lautoka yesterday, Coach Mohammed Shafil says the players are well aware of what they need to do when they take the field against the Delta Tigers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Rewa is a good team and they are on a high note at the moment. Then again, we have confidence in our team and we will try to do our best.”

The teams clash at 12pm.

Other matches today features defending champions Shrama’s Invetsment USA Labasa taking on the giant-killers Go Fry Nasinu at 10am.

This match will be shown live and exclusive on FBC TV and also the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm, Priceline Pharmacy Ba takes on Flow Valves Suva and All in One Builders Nadi meets Lautoka at 4pm.

You can also listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.