Do or die for Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri

Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri are in a do-or-die situation in the final round of the Digicel Premier League.

Their places in the top flight are hanging by a thread with the 10th placed team to be demoted to the senior division.

Tailevu Naitasiri will need only a draw against Labasa to maintain its place.

Nasinu on the other hand will need a clear win and hope Tailevu Naitasiri loses its match to survive.

Nasinu will face Ba at 1pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva while Tailevu Naitasiri and Labasa will play at the Uprising Sports Centre at the same time.

It’s also a tightly contested race on top for the title.

Suva will need to win and hope the Rewa vs Lautoka match ends in a draw to clinch the title.

Rewa and Lautoka on the other hand just need a clear win.

These two teams will meet at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Suva takes on Nadroga at the HFC Bank Stadium while Nadi host Navua at Prince Charles Park.