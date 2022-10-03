Do or die for IDC champs

Defending Courts Inter-District Champions Labasa football will have to work hard from day one as they are in the toughest pool of the tournament.

Labasa is in Pool B with an improving Ba team, national league winner Rewa and Lautoka – a side they haven’t defeated in the past two seasons.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says they know that a lot is at stake.

“With Lautoka coming in, we haven’t won any game against them for i think two seasons now and Rewa, they have just won the DPL so they have a lot of momentum with them from the league and Ba of course an ever-improving side.”

A relief for the team is the return of its national players who were away with the Bula Boys and the Junior Bula Boys.

Pratap says now they will have to race against time in getting the players to gel in well two days before kick-off.

Labasa’s first match is against Rewa on Wednesday at 7.30 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch 22 IDC matches live on FBC Pop.