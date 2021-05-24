Do or Die for Bula Boys

It will be a do-or-die match for the Digicel Bula Boys tomorrow morning when it faces Papua New Guinea in the FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifiers group B decider.

The winner of the match finishes second in group B and progresses to the semi-final with New Zealand.

Both teams are on three points but PNG is on second due to better points difference.

This means the national side will need to win the match while a draw will be enough for PNG to make it through.



Fiji Football Head Coach, Flemming Serritslev says PNG’s main threat is their strikers and the team will need to contain them.

“They’ve played well, I mean it was a narrow defeat to New Zealand. The New Caledonia game I watched the whole game, it was an equal game, as I saw it New Caledonia had more chances than PNG had. But PNG has a very dangerous striker.”



Serritslev adds the national side must apply immense pressure in both defense and attack from the very first whistle to rattle the PNG side.

The match kicks off tomorrow at 5am and you can watch it live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, at the local scene, only one Digicel Premier League match will be played this weekend with Nadi hosting Ba on Sunday at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

You can this live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 6 4 2 0 10 3 +7 14 SUVA 6 4 2 0 14 9 +5 14 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NASINU 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6 NADROGA 5 2 0 3 3 10

-7 6 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 6 27th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Nadi - Ba Prince Charles Park 20th Mar- Sunday 1:00PM Nasinu 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 1 Nadroga ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 5:00PM Rewa 2 - 2 Suva ANZ Stadium Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Suva 4 - 2 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



