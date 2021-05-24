Football
Do or Die for Bula Boys
March 24, 2022 4:45 pm
It will be a do-or-die match for the Digicel Bula Boys tomorrow morning when it faces Papua New Guinea in the FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifiers group B decider.
The winner of the match finishes second in group B and progresses to the semi-final with New Zealand.
Both teams are on three points but PNG is on second due to better points difference.
This means the national side will need to win the match while a draw will be enough for PNG to make it through.
[Source: OFC]
Fiji Football Head Coach, Flemming Serritslev says PNG’s main threat is their strikers and the team will need to contain them.
“They’ve played well, I mean it was a narrow defeat to New Zealand. The New Caledonia game I watched the whole game, it was an equal game, as I saw it New Caledonia had more chances than PNG had. But PNG has a very dangerous striker.”
Action between Fiji and New Zealand. [Source: OFC]
Serritslev adds the national side must apply immense pressure in both defense and attack from the very first whistle to rattle the PNG side.
The match kicks off tomorrow at 5am and you can watch it live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
Meanwhile, at the local scene, only one Digicel Premier League match will be played this weekend with Nadi hosting Ba on Sunday at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.
You can this live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|3
|+7
|14
|SUVA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|9
|+5
|14
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|NASINU
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|NAVUA
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|NADROGA
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|6
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 6
|27th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
