Diyalowai to captain Digicel Kulas

Labasa midfielder Sofi Diyalowai. [File Photo]

Labasa midfielder Sofi Diyalowai will captain the Digicel Kula in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

She will be assisted by Police women and Ba forward Luisa Tamanitoakula.

Head Coach Lisa Cole says Diyalowai shows great leadership qualities on and off the field.

“Her commitment and ability to do all the little things well. Her commitment to fitness, to getting up and doing extra things, making sure her body is finely tuned and ready to go. She’s a professional in how she approaches a game so, I thought she’s a great role model and how she presents herself to the team.”

Cole adds Diyalowai’s captaincy role is shared by someone who is just as a good role model as her.

“A police officer, she is on top of things, she keeps things in line, a natural leader and she will be someone we’ll count on throughout the tournament.”

The OFC Women’s Nations Cup starts tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay Suva.

The Kulas first game is against the Solomon Islands on Thursday at 7pm.