Diyalowai proves critics wrong

Sofi Diyalowai

Criticism was Sofi Diyalowai’s biggest challenge when taking up football 13 years ago.

Predominantly known as a men’s sport in her village of Natokalau in Bua, the Labasa midfielder was determined to prove them wrong.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Diyalowai says she learned the sport from her brother and when she decided to pursue it, some people did not take it well.

“A lot of people I know didn’t like the fact that I took up the sport because it is regarded as a men’s sport. But I knew God gave me this talent so I turned a deaf ear to all the critics.”

However, she stood firm knowing that she had her parent’s support.

She proved football was for everyone at the age of 16 when she made it to the national team.