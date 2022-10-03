Districts await clearance for overseas players

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Five district teams are awaiting clearance to include some overseas based players into their team for the Courts Inter-district championship.

Fiji Football has received International Transfer Certificate for nine players.

The Rewa football side is awaiting approval for Junior Bula Boys UK based defender Peter Ravai and Solomon Islanders Atkin Kau and Alvin Hou.

Navua Football awaits approval for Solomon Islands native Jerrard Bently and Australia-based Thomas Dunn.

Lautoka will await approval for former Lautoka defender Antonio Tuivuna and Australia based Abdulaah Aiyaz.

Nadi awaits approval for New Zealand-based former U20 defender Suhaib Khan and Ba awaits approval for Mohammed Muzakkair Nabil.

The Courts IDC kicks off on Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.