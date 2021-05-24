District football coaches urged to monitor national reps

National Football coach Flemming Serritislev has put his trust in district coaches and players to do their part in ensuring training is being monitored.

With the FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held early next year, Serritslev has still not been able to put his team together due to the pandemic.

The Danish national says consistency at training is something that concerns him.

“I can be honest and say that I’m sure the coaches are in better control with their players at the moment and they were last year when we had the same problems with the lockdown and COVID, many of them have a very good control of what the players are doing and if they are doing their personal programs.”

Serritslev says apart from catching up with coaches, he has been in communication with the individual players as well.

“I’ve also been in contact with the players just to see how they are in this situation to follow up also again on my side on their individual programs.”

The national squad is awaiting confirmation from the Ministry of Health to train together in a bubble before the end of the year

A venue and date for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers are still yet to be confirmed.